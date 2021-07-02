Arkansas football picks up two commitments Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was a good start to the holiday weekend for Sam Pittman.
Around 12:30 p.m. CT, three-star defensive back, Jaylen Lewis announced that he was committing to Arkansas.
Out of Brownsville, Tenn., the 6-1, 178-pound cornerback is the No. 57 cornerback in the nation and the No. 19 player in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2022 per the 247 Sports Composite.
The Haywood product is the Razorbacks' 13th commitment in the class of 2022, and picked Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, among others.
But the jukebox was just getting warmed up.
Later in the afternoon, Pittman and the Hogs picked up another commitment, this time from three-star linebacker Mani Powell.
From McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio, Powell picked Arkansas over Michigan, Syracuse, Indiana, West Virginia, and Toledo.
Per 247Sports, Powell is the No. 112 linebacker in the nation, and the No. 27 overall player in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2022.
With the two commitments Friday, Arkansas' 2022 recruiting class is up to 13th in the nation and fourth in the SEC.