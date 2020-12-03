LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas high school basketball finals was postponed Thursday by the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) due to "growing concerns over COVID-19."

The AAA tweeted that the decision is effective after the 2A championships, which take place on March 12. No games will be played on March 13 or 14.

While fans were at the arena Thursday, cleaning measures were in place.

"We went in wiped down the arena good, trying to get rails on the chairs where your hands are," said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs. "We really focused on the restrooms."

"After speaking with the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Education and the Governor's office, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the Basketball Finals," said Lance Taylor, Executive Director of the AAA. "Our number one priority will always be the safety of our student athletes, coaches, officials, and fans."

Anybody who purchased tickets for the game will be offered a full refund.

If you purchased tickets through a school, you need to contact the school's office to be reimbursed.

