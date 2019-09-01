After opening its conference slate with a road win at Texas A&M, Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena to host Florida in the Razorbacks’ SEC home opener on Wednesday (Jan. 9). Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm and the game will be telecast on SEC Network.

The last time the teams met, Arkansas upset then #23 Florida 80-72 in the second round of last year’s the SEC Tournament. However, Florida holds a 23-12 advantage in the all-time series.

• Beginning its 28th season in the Southeastern Conference, Arkansas is 18-9 when playing its SEC home opener.

• This is the seventh time in Mike Anderson’s eight years as head coach the Razorbacks have entered their SEC home opener with at least nine wins and the sixth time with at least 10 wins.

• Arkansas is 47-15 (76%) in SEC games played at Bud Walton Arena under head coach Mike Anderson. The Razorbacks have won 13 of its last 16 at home versus league opponents.

• Arkansas and Florida have ranked second or third in most conference wins over the last two years (UF 25, Ark 22), last three years (UF 34, Ark 31), last four years (Ark 44, UF 42), last five years (UF 60, Ark 54) and last six years (UF 74, Ark 64).

• Desi Sills, Jalen Harris and Gabe Osabuohien all had career games in the win at Texas A&M. Sills scored a career-high 14 points, including 13 in the first half for his first double-digit scoring effort. Jalen Harris tied his career high with 15 points, which was his best in a Razorback uniform. Gabe Osabuohien pulled down a career-high seven rebounds and tied his career highs with six points and two steals. As a team, Arkansas grabbed a season-high 17 offensive rebounds.

• Over the last two games, Jalen Harris has dished out 16 assists with just one turnover, including nine assists and no turnovers in his SEC debut at Texas A&M. Harris ranks second in the NCAA and first in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.36). He is also 10th nationally and first in the SEC in assists per game (6.8).

• Isaiah Joe ranks eighth in the NCAA and first in the SEC in 3-pointers made per game (3.77). He leads the SEC in 3-pointers made (49). More impressively, while Joe is second in the SEC in 3-PT FG attempted, he is also second in the league in 3-point FG% (.454).

• Daniel Gafford has a league-best seven double-doubles this season, including three straight and four in his last five games. He also leads the league in field goal percentage (.644). In the SEC, Gafford also ranks second in rebounding (9.7), third in blocked shots (2.38) and fifth in scoring (17.0) – the only player in the league to rank among the top five in each category.

•­ Arkansas ranks ninth in the NCAA in blocked shots (5.9) and 14th in the NCAA in assists (17.9).

• Arkansas will stay home to host LSU on Saturday (Jan. 12; at 5 pm).