Arkansas hurdler hopes to continue dominance at World track and field championships

Razorback track and field's Britton Wilson is set to compete at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hurdler Britton Wilson dominated the college track and field scene this season by winning several titles.

Wilson won the SEC title in the 400-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash. At the NCAA championship, she won the title in the 400-meter hurdles.

This past season was the sophomore's first year as a Razorback. She transferred from Tennessee and said Arkansas fans are one of a kind

"I first got here and saw people camping outside the baseball field for the game and I was like do they always do this someone told me the fans are ride or die, going to my first football game was cool. Seeing how everyone supports the athletes here is super awesome"

Wilson's dominance continued at the USA Championships.

The Virginia native placed second in the 400MH with a time of 53.09.

With her placement, she earned a spot on Team USA. She will now go on to compete at the World Championships these next several days in Eugene, Oregon.

Also in that race at the USA Championship was winner, Sydney McLaughlin, who established a new world record of 51.41 seconds.

The third-place finisher was Shamier Little, a Volunteer Assistant at Arkansas who trains with Britton.

"This has been something that we've been working towards all year long. Obviously, Britton came on this year and her progress was trending after indoors. After her first race at Texas Relays, we knew she would have the potential to make the team. The biggest thing was to stay healthy and take one meet at a time," Arkansas Track and Field Associate Head Coach Chris Johnson said.

"I see a little bit of myself in her. She made her first world team as a sophomore in college. It's been awesome to train with her. She keeps me on my toes. She's sweet, hardworking, and not scared to ask questions. It's been cool to work with her and Coach Johnson," Little said.

"It was a special moment for me. I was excited to be in the final. Just knowing I had the chance to make the team was really amazing. Coming in second was amazing. I'm excited to drop more times and run faster," Wilson said.

15 athletes with Arkansas ties are set to compete in Eugene at Worlds.

The championships will span from July 15th until July 24th. You can watch the competition on NBC's various networks.