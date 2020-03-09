Arkansas Introduces Hog Cutouts For 2020 Seasons

Beginning with the fall 2020 season, Razorback fans will have the chance to secure a Hog Cutout to have a presence inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Beginning with the fall 2020 season, Razorback fans will have the chance to secure a Hog Cutout to have a presence inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Razorback Field and Barnhill Arena, even if they are unable to attend in person.

Just in case I can’t make it to a game, I have my place at DWR Razorback Stadium secured, who is joining me? #OneRazorback https://t.co/A1Mr6X553w pic.twitter.com/p8YuE45DM4 — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) September 3, 2020

Made popular at Major League Baseball games and other sporting events this season, fans have an opportunity to purchase a cardboard cutout photo to be placed in seats in the venue for the duration of the season. Cutouts will range from $40-$100 and proceeds will directly benefit more than 465 Razorback student-athletes.

To ensure the cutout is in place for the football season opener, fans will need to purchase their cutout by Wednesday, September 16. The deadline for Hog cutout placement for soccer and volleyball home openers will be communicated at a later date. Cutouts may still be purchased after the season opener for the remainder of the season.

For football, cutouts will be either $50 or $100, while the soccer and volleyball cutouts will be $40 each.

$100 per cutout at Football (VIP)

Located on the front row of the east side of the stadium.

The first 150 will have their cutout signed by Razorback Football Head Coach Sam Pittman.

A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed.

Take home your cutout at the end of the season.

$50 per cutout at Football

Located in the lower level on the east side of the stadium.

A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed.

Take home your cutout at the end of the season.

$40 per cutout at Soccer and/or Volleyball

Located in the lower level of the stadium/arena.

A picture of your cutout will be emailed to you once it is installed.

Take home your cutout at the end of the season.

Receive a 2020 Razorback Soccer Scarf or a team signed Volleyball poster.

Fans may purchase up to 10 cutouts per transaction; however, if more than one photo in the order does not meet the guidelines, the entire order will be canceled. Photos cannot have commercial advertisements, including slogans, websites and phone numbers, social media handles or hashtags, offensive or negative references to any team, names of any players, statements or endorsements of political candidates or third-party logos/branding. Only one person per photo, but a pet is allowed.

How it works:

Step 1: Upload your personalized cutout photo.

Upload your personalized cutout photo. Step 2: Complete your order by submitting payment.

Complete your order by submitting payment. Step 3: Your cutout is mailed to Razorback Athletics and installed prior to the first game of the season.

Your cutout is mailed to Razorback Athletics and installed prior to the first game of the season. Step 4: A photo of your installed cutout will be emailed to you.