Justin Smith out 3-to-6 weeks

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced today that graduate senior forward Justin Smith will be out three-to-six weeks after having successful right ankle arthroscopic debridement surgery Friday.

Smith injured his ankle during the first half of Arkansas’ SEC opener at Auburn (Wednesday - Dec. 30). While he returned to the floor in the first half, he sat out the second half in the 97-85 win.