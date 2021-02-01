x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Sports

Justin Smith out 3-to-6 weeks

Smith injured his ankle during the first half of Arkansas’ SEC opener at Auburn. While he returned to the floor in the first half, he sat out the second half.
Credit: AP
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced today that graduate senior forward Justin Smith will be out three-to-six weeks after having successful right ankle arthroscopic debridement surgery Friday.

Smith injured his ankle during the first half of Arkansas’ SEC opener at Auburn (Wednesday - Dec. 30). While he returned to the floor in the first half, he sat out the second half in the 97-85 win.

Smith started each of the first nine games and he was averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Prior to his injury, Smith had double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games, including his fifth career double-double versus Oral Roberts (22 pts and 17 rebs). Smith ranks third in the SEC in offensive rebounds (3.44).