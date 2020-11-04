FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks landed another graduate transfer on Friday.

Jalen Tate, a redshirt junior from Northern Kentucky, announced via Twitter that he would play his final season in Fayetteville.

According to 247Sports, Tate said that he was "impressed" with what Musselman was able to do at Nevada prior to taking over at Arkansas, and compared himself to Jimmy Whitt Jr., and said that he believes he can "fill his role".

Unlike Whitt, however, Tate will shoot it from the outside, making 40% of his shot from beyond the arc in 2019-20.

Tate is also a two-time All-Horizon league defensive team member, something that fits with the defensive identity that Musselman expected from the Hogs this season.