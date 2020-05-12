Arkansas falls to Missouri 50-48 in the game's final quarter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Playing without Feliepe Franks, Arkansas racked up 284 yards of total offense en route to a 27-20 lead over Missouri at the half of the Battle Line Rivalry.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a 51-yard field goal from Grant McKinniss and then tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run from Larry Rountree at the 6:16 mark to lead 10-0.
Franks, who warmed up at quarterback, but could not go because of a rib injury, as reported by Dawn Davenport on the SEC broadcast, was replaced in the starting spot by K.J. Jefferson.
Jefferson led the Razorbacks on a 12-play, 75 yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Blake Kern, the first of Jefferson's career. The extra point was no good, however.
Following another field goal from Missouri, Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for a 68 yard score, tying the game at 13 after the PAT.
Arkansas got a rushing touchdown from Trelon Smith before capitalizing on a fake punt just before the half that led to a one-yard score by Jefferson.
Jefferson was 8-13 for 118 yards with two touchdowns, while also running for 36 yards and a score.
Burks, who head coach Sam Pittman said they needed to target more, has four catches for 104 yards and a TD.
In the game's fourth quarter, Razorbacks took another brief lead with a two-point conversion. But with three seconds left in the game, Missouri hit a 32-yard field goal, putting them in the lead.
Missouri wins 50-48.