Arkansas falls to Missouri 50-48 in the game's final quarter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Playing without Feliepe Franks, Arkansas racked up 284 yards of total offense en route to a 27-20 lead over Missouri at the half of the Battle Line Rivalry.

Highest scoring first half of the season from our offense!

The Tigers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a 51-yard field goal from Grant McKinniss and then tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run from Larry Rountree at the 6:16 mark to lead 10-0.

Franks, who warmed up at quarterback, but could not go because of a rib injury, as reported by Dawn Davenport on the SEC broadcast, was replaced in the starting spot by K.J. Jefferson.

Jefferson led the Razorbacks on a 12-play, 75 yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Blake Kern, the first of Jefferson's career. The extra point was no good, however.

First career touchdown pass for KJ.



(He started a game last season. He ran for a touchdown last season. We apologize for errors from this account, we got excited.)

Following another field goal from Missouri, Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for a 68 yard score, tying the game at 13 after the PAT.

Arkansas got a rushing touchdown from Trelon Smith before capitalizing on a fake punt just before the half that led to a one-yard score by Jefferson.

Jefferson was 8-13 for 118 yards with two touchdowns, while also running for 36 yards and a score.

Burks, who head coach Sam Pittman said they needed to target more, has four catches for 104 yards and a TD.

In the game's fourth quarter, Razorbacks took another brief lead with a two-point conversion. But with three seconds left in the game, Missouri hit a 32-yard field goal, putting them in the lead.