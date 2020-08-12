Arkansas MBB adds Southern for Wednesday; changes start time for UCA Saturday

Arkansas men’s basketball will host the Southern University Jaguars on Wednesday (Dec. 9). Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm at Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas men’s basketball will host the Southern University Jaguars on Wednesday (Dec. 9). Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm at Bud Walton Arena. It was also announced that the Razorbacks’ home men’s basketball game on Saturday (Dec. 12) with Central Arkansas will now start at 7:00 pm.

The UCA start time was moved due to Arkansas football hosting top-ranked Alabama on Saturday at 11:00 am on ESPN.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to play at Tulsa on Tuesday (Dec. 8) but the Golden Hurricane was forced to postpone the contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Southern was scheduled to play at top-ranked Gonzaga on Thursday (Dec. 10) prior to Gonzaga pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arkansas and Southern have met on two previous occasions with the Razorbacks winning both meetings. Arkansas defeated the Jaguars 76-75 in Pine Bluff on Nov. 29, 1985, and 86-68 in Bud Walton Arena to open the 2015-16 season.

Since this game was not part of any 2020-21 season ticket packages, single-game tickets will be available to the general public. Prices include $15 for seats in the lower bowl and $10 for seats in the upper bowl. To purchase tickets or for further information, fans can:

visit www.ArkansasRazorbacks.com or CLICK HERE for the Southern game,

email the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu,

call the Razorback Ticket Center at 800-982-4647 (locally call 479-575-5151).