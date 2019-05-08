Abayomi Iyiola, a 6-9 forward who spent the past two seasons at Stetson University, is transferring to Arkansas for the 2019-20 season, Razorback head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced. He will sit out the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer regulations and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Iyiola (pronounced a-BAH-yum-Mee …. EE-EE-oh-la) led the Hatters in both scoring (10.8 avg.) and rebounding (7.6 avg.) this past season and was named to the 2018 ASUN Al-Freshman team. A product of Greenforest HS in Decatur, Ga., Iyiola played in 63 games in two seasons at Stetson, totaling 656 points (10.4 avg.), 434 rebounds (6.9 avg.) and 58 blocked shots while adding 12 double-doubles.

Abayomi Iyiola

6-9, 210, F

Atlanta, Ga. (Greenforest HS / Stetson Univ.)

2018-19 (So. at Stetson): Led the Hatters in both scoring (10.8), rebounding (7.6) and blocked shots (37) … Ranked among ASUN leaders in rebounds per game (4th) and blocks (5th) while ranking second in offensive rebounds (2.74 avg.) … Also averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in league play … Posted eight double-doubles while scoring in double figures 15 times and reaching double digits in rebounds 10 times … Scored a career-high 26 at USF while tallying a career-high four blocked shots … Tied a career-high with 13 rebounds versus VMI, adding 12 points for his second double-double of the season.

2017-18 (Fr. at Stetson): Voted to the ASUN All-Freshman team … Led the team and ranked eighth in the ASUN with 6.2 rebounds per game … His 10.1 points per game average ranked third-best on the team and his 322 total points ranks seventh among Stetson freshmen all-time … Was seventh in the ASUN in field-goal percentage (.519) and fell one rebound shy of becoming the fourth freshman in program history with 200 rebounds in a season … Registered four double-doubles, scored in double figures 18 times and had four double-digit rebound games … In his collegiate debut, posted a double-double with 21 points – a season high – and 13 rebounds – establishing a career high – against Webber … Had 16 points and 6 rebounds in an overtime win at South Alabama … Averaged 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in ASUN Conference play.

HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN.com … Led Greenforest to its second straight Class A-private state championship … Averaged 10.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game as Greenforest posted a 27-5 overall record … GCA was 27-2 during his junior season as he averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

