Arkansas-Missouri game moved to Friday, Nov. 26 on THV11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ 2021 season finale is moving back to a familiar date on the calendar with the Razorbacks’ game against Missouri moving to Friday, Nov. 26. The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Update your 📅... we'll host Missouri on Friday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 on @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/dJ7Mc4Iotd — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) March 9, 2021

The Razorbacks and Tigers have ended each of the last seven seasons on the final weekend of the regular season with all but last season’s meeting coming on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This season the Battle Line Rivalry shifts back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2017.

Head Coach Sam Pittman opens spring practice with the Razorbacks today and will hold 15 practices, wrapping up with the team’s spring game on April 17 at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.