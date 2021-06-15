Arkansas Native Solomon Bozeman Named UAPB Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Bozeman, an Arkansas native, also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas Little Rock (UA Little Rock).

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Friday, June 11, Athletics Director Chris Robinson announced Solomon Bozeman as the next Head Coach of the Men's Basketball program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). Bozeman, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Oral Roberts University, helped the Golden Eagles improve their conference wins each year and make a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the first since 1974. Media are invited to attend a press conference with Coach Bozeman Tuesday, June 15 at 12:30 pm in the STEM Conference Center.

"It is an absolute honor to be named head men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff," Bozeman said. "In all things, I give thanks and praise to the Lord. I'd like to thank Chancellor Alexander, AD Robinson, and the entire athletics administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be the head coach at such a historic university. The commitment and vision that AD Robinson has for the entire department is second to none. I also want to thank Paul Mills, Wes Flanigan and Joe Golding for helping and preparing me for this opportunity. The impact they have made in my life will not be forgotten. The vision and standard will be at a high level. Our basketball team at Pine Bluff will do things the right way with character and passion."

UAPB impaneled a search committee for the head basketball coach position. It included: Dr. Braque Talley, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success; Betty Hayes-Anthony, Athletics Senior Women's Administrator; Henry Brooks IV, Political Science instructor; and former UAPB basketball players Antonio Moore, Tanuya Worthy, and Jesse Mason Jr., who is also a 2020 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

"The Golden Lion Nation is excited to welcome Coach Bozeman to The Pride," said Chris Robinson, UAPB director of athletics. "Bozeman has an amazing reputation when it comes to recruiting and player development. We're confident he will position our men's program as a powerhouse team in the SWAC and increase our recruiting footprint within the state."

Bozeman's influence was evident as Oral Roberts captured the Summit League Conference Tournament Championship, its first appearance since 2008. After earning the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 with wins over the No. 2 seed the Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 7 seed Florida Gators. Additionally, Bozeman played a major role in recruiting and developing players at Oral Roberts, having recruited Deondre Burns and RJ Glasper who were both a part of the All-Conference and Newcomer Teams.

Bozeman, an Arkansas native, also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas Little Rock (UA Little Rock). While there, he recruited and played a crucial role in the development of Rayjon Tucker, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. Before returning to UA Little Rock, Bozeman spent two seasons at Abilene Christian, where he helped Joe Golding build his program by recruiting three All-Conference selections—Jaylen Franklin, Jalone Friday, and Kolton Kohl— who later led Abilene Christian to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Prior to Abilene Christian, Bozeman played professionally in the D League and in a number of leagues overseas. While attending UA Little Rock, Bozeman was one of the most decorated student athletes in the school's history and earned AP All-American honorable mention, Sun Belt Conference Student Athlete of the Year, and Sun Belt Player of the Year. He hit the 3-pointer—with 1.5 seconds remaining—to lift UA-Little Rock to a 64-63 win over North Texas in the 2011 Sun Belt Tournament championship sending the Trojans to their fourth NCAA Tournament.

Bozeman earned a Master's in Sports Management from UA Little Rock. He and his wife, Myla, have been married for six years.

About the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) is an 1890 Land-Grant HBCU with a diverse student population, competitive degree offerings and stellar faculty. For more than 140 years, UAPB has worked to create an environment that emphasizes learning, growth and productivity while affording a basic need to its students: a chance to advance. UAPB offers certificate and associate degree programs, more than 40 undergraduate and master's degree programs and a doctoral program in Aquaculture/Fisheries. Students are active in more than 100 organizations, including an internationally renowned Vesper Choir, Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South Band, concert bands, wind symphony and a SWAC-championship winning athletics program.