Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. announced on social media Thursday that he has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Natural State native thanked the Razorback basketball team and fans for "an incredible journey" over the past year.

"I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my hometown and all the Hog fans," Smith said in the statement.

The former McDonald's All-American, 5-star recruit from Jacksonville, Arkansas is projected to be an early pick in the lottery of this year's draft.

This year was filled with highs and lows for Smith who suffered an unfortunate injury which sidelined him for a large chunk of the season.

The highly-touted guard was able to return later in the season however, where he and the Razorbacks advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA tournament.

"To my teammates, who have been with me through the highs and lows of this season, thank you for your support and camaraderie. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and I love you," Smith continued in the statement.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 22, with many scouts predicting that Smith will very likely be taken in the first round.

