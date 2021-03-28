Razorbacks defeat Oral Roberts 72-70, advance to Elite Eight

The Razorbacks trailed by 12 with just over 15 minutes to play, but came back to win over Oral Roberts. This is their first Elite 8 since 1995.

INDIANAPOLIS — Much like they did during the game in December, Arkansas trailed Oral Roberts at the half.

Much like they did during the game in December, Arkansas used a second half run to cut the deficit, but this time the Hogs had to hold on.

The hero of the game was Davonte Davis. The freshman hit a step back jumper with 2.9 seconds left on the clock to lift the Razorbacks 72-70 as Arkansas advances to their first Elite 8 since 1995.

The Golden Eagles were better in nearly every facet of the game during the first 20 minutes, hitting on 13-of-30 from the floor, including knocking down six 3-pointers. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, made just 11 of their 35 attempts and shot a paltry 14-percent from beyond the arc, and found themselves facing a 35-28 deficit at the break.

Jalen Tate was the only Hog in double-figures in the first half with 10.

Arkansas was still sluggish to start the second half, and trailed by 12 with 15:26 left to go in the game.

After a 30-second timeout by Eric Musselman, the Hogs went on an 11-2 run sparked by freshman Moses Moody, to cut the deficit down to three at 48-45 with 11:51 to play.

From there it was back-and-forth down the stretch.

Max Abmas, who led all scorers with 25, got a good look at a potential game-winning three but it was off the mark.

Jalen Tate led Arkansas with 22 points, while Justin Smith, Moses Moody, and Davis were all in double figures.