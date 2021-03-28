Razorbacks defeat Oral Roberts 72-70, advance to Elite Eight

INDIANAPOLIS — Much like they did during the game in December, Arkansas trailed Oral Roberts at the half.
Much like they did during the game in December, Arkansas used a second half run to cut the deficit, but this time the Hogs had to hold on.
The hero of the game was Davonte Davis. The freshman hit a step back jumper with 2.9 seconds left on the clock to lift the Razorbacks 72-70 as Arkansas advances to their first Elite 8 since 1995.
The Golden Eagles were better in nearly every facet of the game during the first 20 minutes, hitting on 13-of-30 from the floor, including knocking down six 3-pointers. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, made just 11 of their 35 attempts and shot a paltry 14-percent from beyond the arc, and found themselves facing a 35-28 deficit at the break.
Jalen Tate was the only Hog in double-figures in the first half with 10.
Arkansas was still sluggish to start the second half, and trailed by 12 with 15:26 left to go in the game.
After a 30-second timeout by Eric Musselman, the Hogs went on an 11-2 run sparked by freshman Moses Moody, to cut the deficit down to three at 48-45 with 11:51 to play.
From there it was back-and-forth down the stretch.
Max Abmas, who led all scorers with 25, got a good look at a potential game-winning three but it was off the mark.
Jalen Tate led Arkansas with 22 points, while Justin Smith, Moses Moody, and Davis were all in double figures.
The Razorbacks will play Baylor in the Elite 8 on Monday night.