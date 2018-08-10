Dante Walker commits to Arkansas — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas landed their ninth 4-star commitment in the 2019 class Sunday when weakside defensive end, Dante Walker, announced that he would be playing college football for the Razorbacks.

Walker is a 4-star prospect per Rivals, and picked Arkansas over Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State. With the commitment, Arkansas jumps Ole Miss for the No. 13 recruiting class for 2019.

Chad Morris has picked up 13 commitments in the class, and the nine 4-stars are the most for Arkansas in the Rivals era.

