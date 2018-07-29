Fayetteville, Ark. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks rounded out a stellar recruiting week with a trio of commitments Saturday afternoon. Four-star outside linebacker Zach Zimos, three-star safety Myles Brooks, and three-star defensive tackle Marcus Miller all announced they were calling the Hogs.

The three commitments give Arkansas a total of 14 recruits to date for the 2019 cycle. Per the 247Sports Composite, the Razorbacks have surged up to the No. 28 overall recruiting class.

Both Zimos and Brooks hail from Texas, something that was seen as a benefit to the Chad Morris hire - his ties to Texas high school programs. Zimos is rated as the No. 39 outside linebacker nationally for the 2019 class, as well as the No. 73 overall recruit in the state of Texas for his class per 247Sports.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Brooks, who plays for Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas, as the No. 49 safety nationally for the 2019 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 85 overall prospect regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

A little closer to home, Arkansas picked up an in-state commitment from Miller Saturday. Out of Warren High School, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is the No. 9 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The trio of commitments follow two other defensive pledges from earlier in the week to give the Hogs five on that side of the ball since Monday, which is when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star defensive end Eric Gregory committed to Arkansas. Thursday saw Oklahoma City Putnam City three-star defensive end Collin Clay commit to the Razorbacks.

© 2018 KTHV