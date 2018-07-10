Arkansas players talk Alabama loss — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas players address the media after the Razorback's 65-31 loss to Alabama on Saturday, October 6.

LB DRE GREENLAW

On how C.J. O’Grady has matured over the past weeks...

“You know C.J., he is just maturing more and more every day. Like he said, you know, when you back at home and you missing two games, that’s not what you came here to do. Going to high school with him and playing ball with him for a while,, he might not realize, but he’s just got so much potential. He’s just got so much potential and I know the amount he can contribute and help this team and really make us a lot better. But we’re not perfect and, sometimes, you just need your friend to come in and tell you ‘Hey you got to pick it up’ and we all need that person. I’m not surprised by this game (C.J.’s performance). A lot of people are, but I’ve seen him do this for I don’t know how long and I’m glad he got the opportunity to do that.”

On Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama’s offense able to pull off big plays...

“He definitely has a quick release, but that’s a great team, a great football team. They have football players all around. Receivers, running backs, guys up front, quarterback; I think they got a complete football team this year and they know it. A couple of times during the game, I guess it was someone getting out their gap, they just did a really good job of executing and just knowing where to hit the ball at. All credit to them. They made some big plays and we just got to look at this game and see where we messed up and I know for a fact were going to fix it by Monday of next week, so we just got to keep pushing.”

LB DE’JON HARRIS

On how it was, arguably, the best offensive game of the year, but the team still lost...

“I felt like, defense, we gave up too many big plays. Like Ty (Storey) said, ‘The game plan is coming through. I thought we had everything planned out and executed for them. I think they schemed us up a little bit, but just giving up too many big plays will hurt you in a game and that’s what killed us on the defensive side. I still think we did a lot of pretty good things on the defensive side and we just have to continue to get better.”

On having a good menatality when improving week to week, but still not getting the results...

“It’s frustrating that we’ve lost five straight, but like Ty (Storey) said, ‘We just come in with a positive mind set every day and every time we walk into the facilities.’ We’ve just got to keep motivating each other. We know what we can do. We know we can compete with anybody, any team, any day. We just have to keep looking forward and we know what’s ahead of us. We have a lot of new opportunities in the front of us.”

TE CHEYENNE O’GRADY

On missing the first two games of the season and seeing the progress he’s made...

“Nobody wants to miss the first two games. This has been a rough road for me, just being here for four years. I contributed a little bit last year and to miss those first games, I’m feeling like I could’ve really contributed like I have been. What I have been doing so far, anybody could do it, I’ve just been giving the opportunity. I am grateful for it.”

On if anything has changed...

“After missing that second game, it was really hard. Just sitting at home and watching; it’s not what I came here to do. Something just clicked, and it didn’t feel right. I just took it on myself to be where I am supposed to be. Coach Morris has a rule to be where you are supposed to be and do what you’re supposed to do to the best of your ability and that is what I have really been pressing on.”

QB TY STOREY

On this game being the team’s best offensive performance...

“I thought we had a really good game plan coming in and we played pretty well. Looking back, there were a lot of points we left out there and we just have to keep getting better.”

On Cheyenne O’Grady’s performance...

“O’Grady has been a big spark for us. He has really come along and you can see the raw talent the guy has and I think it’s important to keep improving on that. Still continues to come to work every day and he is going to be a huge factor for us going forward.”

RB RAKEEM BOYD

On on the offense evolving...

“I think the offense is coming together. Every week we come to work and we just have to execute and keep getting better.”

On on the offense’s big plays and him rushing for 106 yards...

“We schemed them well. We played pretty good up front and I saw a whole so I just hit it.”

On on this being the team’s best offensive performance thus far...

“I thought we did great today up front. We just got to finish. We had them up early.”

