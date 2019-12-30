BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Down by as many as 11 in the second half, was down one (62-61) with 3:17 left in the game before Mason Jones drained back-to-back 3-pointers for a five-point lead and the Razorbacks held on for a 71-64 victory at Indiana Sunday night at Assembly Hall.

Jones finished with 21 pints and Isaiah Joe, who hit three straight triples midway through the second half to get Arkansas back in the game, had 24. This was the third straight game Jones and Joe each scored at least 20 points.

