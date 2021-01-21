Arkansas rallies, then holds on to beat Auburn 75-73

Desi Sills scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half to help Arkansas rally from a 12-point halftime deficit, and then hold on to beat Auburn 75-73.

LETS GET LOUD pic.twitter.com/wGjAOmT6qi — SEC Network 8pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 21, 2021

Sills scored four straight points during an 18-10 run to give Arkansas a 74-66 lead, its largest of the game coming with 2:40 to play.

The Razorbacks trailed the entire first half and by 10 points early in the second.

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper, who scored 25 points, answered with consecutive layups as part of a 7-0 surge that pulled the Tigers to 74-73 with 1:03 remaining. Moses Moody added a free throw for Arkansas with two seconds left and Allen Flanigan missed a 3-pointer to end it.

