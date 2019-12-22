LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Christmas came early for Razorback fans on Saturday as they got to enjoy a double header of both men and women's basketball right here in the capital city!

It was a sea of Razorback red as fans spent their afternoon into the night, cheering on their Hogs.

A pep-rally took place outside the Simmons Bank Arena right before tip-off for the men's game and the energy was undeniable.

"Little Rock just has a great atmosphere and crazy environment," Nathan Mcintyre, a Razorback cheerleader, said.

It was a special kind of atmosphere on Saturday in North Little Rock as the University of Arkansas took over the streets.

"It's pretty crazy. I know everybody is real excited. The state's real excited," Mcintyre said.

From tusk to the band to the cheerleaders, the capital city was flooded with cardinal and white.

"A lot of fans that don't normally go to Fayetteville are now coming to Little Rock and are able to see them live and not just on TV," Carla Thomas, a Razorback fan, said.

The women's basketball team took on the the Little Rock Trojans in the afternoon and the men battled against the Valparaiso Crusaders at night.

"I love the support for both teams right now. I think they're on the rise. They're definitely on the rise," Daniel Outlaw, a Razorback fan, said.

This unwavering support that Thomas said makes the Razorbacks cheering section one-of-a-kind.

"There is not another fan base like the Arkansas Razorback fan base," she said.

Everyone in the crowd was capitalizing on the electrifying energy playing in Little Rock brings.

"We have it in Fayetteville, as well, it's just it's different in Little Rock. Just the whole feel is different and it's something we look forward to every year," Mcintyre said.

From the youngest fans to the number one fans, Outlaw said everyone is fired up for a basketball season they believe will be unlike any other.

"No matter who they're playing against, win or lose, they're going to get my support," he said.

Several of the fans also said how Coach Musselman and his staff are bringing a different kind of excitement back to the team and the fans.

