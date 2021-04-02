Razorbacks, Red Wolves fans excited to see the two Arkansas teams compete

"Just to know that I'll be able to see that game being a season ticket holder, it's going to be wild,” said one fan. “Forty years, I’ve waited.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas and A-State fans from every corner of the state are reacting with excitement after learning the two football teams will finally play each other in 2025.

"I'm shocked,” said Ray Harrson, a Red Wolves fan. “I never thought I'd see it.”

Harrson calls himself a super Arkansas State University Red Wolves fan, an avid tailgater, and has been for 40 years.

He’s already blocking off his calendar to be at the game.

"Just to know that I'll be able to see that game being a season ticket holder, it's going to be wild,” said Harrson. “Forty years, I’ve waited.”

That same passion comes from both sides of the field.

"This is going to be the big showdown,” said Daren Davis, Razorbacks fan. “There's no more running. There's none of that. This is the real deal and I'm excited about it."

Daren Davis has grown up on Razorback football. He said he can remember hoping for this game since his teens.

"I can remember back when Larry Lacewell was the coach. And I was thinking then, why don't they play,” said Davis.

Businesses around War Memorial Stadium also reacted to the news.

Hill Station said they are excited for college football to come back to their neighborhood.

"I think it's really great for business down here,” said Hill Station chef. “People have been waiting a long time waiting to see these teams play. I think a lot of people want games back there in the stadium. It's great for the neighborhood, the morale of people around here, and hopefully by 2025, large groups of people will be less of a problem than it is now.”

Fans just hope by the time 2025 gets here, nothing changes with scheduling so they can see the game they've all waited for.

"If we fill that stadium up, that'll make the decision for them. It'll be up to us, the fans,” said Davis.