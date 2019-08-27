The Arkansas Razorbacks will be traveling to Kansas City to face the Missouri Tigers at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2020 season.

The University of Missouri announced the location of the game Tuesday and it is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Missouri last played at Arrowhead Stadium in 2015 where they beat BYU 20-16 and have a 6-2 record at the home field of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We have been in discussion with the Chiefs for the last couple of years about bringing Mizzou back to Arrowhead," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, "and we look forward to working with Mark Donovan, Jeremy Slavens and the rest of the Chiefs staff to make this game a huge success.

In 2019, the Hogs and Tigers will face off the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, November 29) right here on THV11 at 1:30 p.m.

