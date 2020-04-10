x
Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC losing skid with 21-14 upset of No. 16 Mississippi State

Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes, De'Vion Warren had a career night, and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times
Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14. A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and a touchdown. Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas.