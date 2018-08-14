Soccer tabbed sixth in preseason poll — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With its season opener just three days away, the Arkansas soccer team was picked to finish sixth overall in the annual SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Razorbacks, who played in their second-consecutive SEC Tournament final last year, finished eighth in the conference in 2017 after compiling a 4-5-1 record. Arkansas has only finished lower than eighth once under head coach Colby Hale since his arrival in 2012.

This year, the coaches slotted Florida as the preseason favorite, followed by Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn. Behind Arkansas is Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Missouri to round out the top 10.

Arkansas returns a total of 14 letter winners, including 12 starters after an 11-win team that appeared in its fourth NCAA Tournament in the last five years and a tallied a school record-tying 10 shutouts. All-SEC performer Parker Goins is back, as well as the rest of the talented sophomore class that includes Taylor Malham, Haley VanFossen and Brooke Pirkle.

Last year, Goins led all Razorbacks with nine goals and 25 points, as well as four game-winning goals. Her goals scored were good for a tie for fifth in the SEC, while the points were a tie for fourth. Junior Stefani Doyle chipped in 16 points on five goals and six assists, her second-straight year with 15 or more points.

Arkansas will open the 2018 season this weekend when it travels to State College, Pennsylvania to take part in the Penn State Invitational. The Razorbacks will face Duquesne on Friday at 4 p.m. CT and No. 9 West Virginia on Sunday at 11 a.m.

2018 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Florida

2. Texas A&M

3. Tennessee

4. South Carolina

5. Auburn

6. Arkansas

7. Ole Miss

8. Alabama

9. Vanderbilt

10. Missouri

11. LSU

12. Mississippi State

13. Kentucky

14. Georgia

