Arkansas Softball Picked Sixth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

The Arkansas softball team has been picked to finish sixth, collecting 81 points, in the 2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Arkansas softball team has been picked to finish sixth, collecting 81 points, in the 2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the conference office Thursday.

The Hogs have been picked 6⃣th in the @SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll.



📰: https://t.co/kTD7U4GkEM pic.twitter.com/Zx3hY9BdqB — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) January 28, 2021

Since the elimination of divisions prior to the 2014 season, this year’s preseason ranking is the program’s second-highest, trailing 2019 when the Hogs were tabbed fifth.

Points for the poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12 basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Earlier this week, Arkansas earned a No. 18 national ranking in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll, while the ESPN/USA Softball Preseason Poll tabbed the Hogs 21st.

The Razorbacks begin their season at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La. where they play five games, including a matchup against No. 10 Oklahoma State. Every inning pitched and all but one starter returns from last year’s team, which finished the shortened season 19-6 (1-2 SEC) and ranked No. 19 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.

SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points

1. Alabama (9) 138

2. LSU (2) 129

3. Florida (1) 125

4. Tennessee (1) 101

5. Kentucky 97

6. Arkansas 81

7. Georgia 78

8. Missouri 70

9. South Carolina 68

10. Mississippi State 43

11. Auburn 39

12. Texas A&M 30

13. Ole Miss 15

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).