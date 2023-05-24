Arkansas 8U softball team wins USSSA SEC Future Stars National Championship

An unstoppable local 8U softball team from Alexander emerged undefeated in the highly competitive USSSA SEC Future Stars Championship.

ALEXANDER, Ark. — An unstoppable local 8U softball team emerged undefeated in the highly competitive USSSA SEC Future Stars Championship.

The 3N2 Sticks 2014-Cunningham from Alexander claimed the coveted first-place title this past weekend in Arkansas.

After dominating both Memorial Park in Bentonville and Gary Hampton Softball Complex in Fayetteville, the team held an impressive record of 6-0.

Not only did the Sticks score an incredible 79 runs, but they also held their opponents to a mere 19 runs.

The team included Ava Drost, Eden Llyod, Kinsley Nichols, Emmie Ray, Skyler Sexton, Lorelei Witham, Adalynn Bradshaw, Macie Miller, Brooklyn Cunningham, Piper Honeycutt, and Parker Slane. The Sticks are coached by Aaron Cunningham.

The team is currently gearing up to compete in the 3rd Annual Road to the Show in Oklahoma City— a massive 700+ team event surrounding the Women’s College World Series where they will compete against over 40 other 8U teams.