Arkansas sports betting expected to win big for Super Bowl weekend

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — This weekend, people are planning to place their bets on Super Bowl LV.

For the first time, Saracen Casino Resort is getting their sportsbook ready for the big game.

There are still guidelines in place to keep people safe and healthy, including wearing masks while you are in the casino. The sports betting kiosks will also limit interactions with others.

"You insert your cash, and you select your bet right on the screen. The great thing about it is there is no confusion or talking to a teller," said Carlton Saffa, Saracen Casino Resort's Chief Market Officer. You verify your bet, you get a ticket, and once you're done, you can go to a cashier or to one of our ticket redemption windows and cash out."

Of course, Oaklawn is also in on the action - keeping betting open all weekend, and even during the game on Sunday, hoping to bring in the crowds they've been missing.

Sports betting has been legal in Arkansas for less than two years and there has already been 44 million sport bets placed in the state.

Last Super Bowl weekend alone brought the state $700,000, but predictions are even higher this year as more bets are placed.

"I think this year, it will be really surprising if that number doesn't surpass at least a million, possibly two," said Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with Arkansas Department of Finance.

Whoever you're cheering for, you can watch Super Bowl LV on THV11.