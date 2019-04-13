JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State baseball team loaded the bases in the ninth inning but couldn’t drive in any runs when it fell to UT Arlington 4-3, Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.

Zach Jackson pitched six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking none. Payton Lannon seen action in relief, pitching one scoreless inning and punching out three.

The Scarlet and Black took a 2-1, in the fourth inning, when Justin Felix hit a two-run homer to leftfield. Felix finished the night one-for-four with two RBIs and a homer, he now has a team-high seven home runs on the season. A-State tacked on another run in the fifth inning.

The Mavericks rallied in the fifth inning, tacking on a three spot, when Boone Montgomery scored on an error, Andrew Miller singled through the right side to score cook and Anthony Dominguez came across on a fielder’s choice to take a 4-3 lead over the Red Wolves.

A-State loaded the bases in the ninth inning, when Andrew Leggo singled through the right side, Drew Tipton singled trough centerfield and Will Huber reached on a fielding error, but Will Zimmerman couldn’t drive in any runs when he struck out swinging.

A-State will return to action Sunday in a doubleheader, to conclude its series against UT Arlington. Sunday’s doubleheader will start at 11 a.m. There will be a 30-minute intermission between the two games.