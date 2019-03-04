JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State baseball team fell to Southern Illinois 4-3 Tuesday evening at Tomlinson Stadium. With the loss, the Red Wolves dropped to 19-10 overall while SIU improved to 15-10.

A-State loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth when Tyler Duncan walked, Jacob Jablonski singled and Will Huber was hit by a pitch. Andrew Leggo then walked, with the bases loaded to score Duncan for the Red Wolves to pull within 4-3. However, A-State wasn’t able to capitalize on a bases loaded situation when Alex Howard struck swinging.

Southern Illinois put on a three spot in the sixth inning after Ian Walters singled through the right side to welcome home Nikola Vasic. The Salukis added to the advantage 3-1, when J.T Weber popped a sacrifice fly to center field which scoring Walters. Colin Butkiewics capped off the inning 4-2, when he hit a sacrifice fly to right center to bringing across Alex Lyon.

The Red Wolves pulled with 4-2 in the seventh inning when Justin Felix scored on a wild pitch.

Catcher Justin Felix ignited the Red Wolves offense in the second inning, when he sent a solo home run to left field, he now has a team-high six homers on the season. Felix finished the night two-for-four two runs, an RBI and a home run.

SIU tacked on a run in the third inning when Ian Waters hit a sacrifice fly to right field. The Salukis added on another run in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 advantage over the home team.

Arkansas State returns to action Wednesday April 3, when it hosts Memphis at Tomlinson Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.