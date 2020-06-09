Arkansas State falls to Memphis 34-27 in season opener

The Tigers racked up 500 yards of total offense led by four touchdown passes from Brady White

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State started the 2020 season strong.

The Red Wolves marched the length of the field, capping a 12-play drive with a five-yard touchdown rush by Ryan Graham to put A-State up an early seven.

For all the conversation leading up to kickoff about the quarterback situation, it was Memphis' Brady White that was the best on the field Saturday. White was 26-of-36 for 275 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 39 yards.

Both Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher hit the century mark for Arkansas State. Bonner was 14-of-23 for 133 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while Hatcher was 13-of-20 for 166 yards.

The Red Wolves defense gave up more than 500 yards of total offense, including 227 yards on the ground.

Arkansas State outgained the Tigers through the air, 299 yards to 275.