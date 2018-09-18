JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson says if the Red Wolves are to win a third non-conference game for the first time in a decade, they will have to stop the UNLV rushing game.

ASU hosts UNLV Saturday in Jonesboro after improving to 2-1 with a 29-20 win at Tulsa.

The Red Wolves haven't started a season 3-1 since 2008, the same season ASU also last won a non-conference road game, beating Texas A&M.

UNLV is also 2-1 following a 46-17 win over Prairie View A&M and is averaging 345 yards per game rushing.

Anderson said Monday that stopping the run is ASU's best chance at stopping UNLV and that he's excited because ASU is improving each week.

