Arkansas State overcomes Kansas State 35-31 behind three touchdowns by Jonathan Adams

Adams' third touchdown catch came with :35 seconds to play in regulation on a 17-yard pass from Layne Hatcher

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Arkansas State picked up their first win of 2020 in dramatic fashion, using a late-game drive to beat the Wildcats 35-31 on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 31-28 with just over two minutes to play in regulation, Layne Hatcher orchestrated a seven-play, 65-yard drive, capped off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Adams.

Blake Anderson stuck to his two-to-one series plan for his quarterbacks, putting Hatcher on the field for the final series.

Hatcher finished the day just 6-of-8 passing, but had 61 yards through the air and two touchdown passes.

Logan Bonner was 17-of-28 for 204 yards, with two touchdown passes and an interception.

The Red Wolves trailed 21-14 at the half, primarily due to a rash of self-inflicted problems in the first half.

Kansas State blocked a punt on the first series of the game that led to a 17-yard touchdown pass to but the Wildcats up 7-0 less than a minute and a half into the first quarter.

Bonner's interception also led to another K-State touchdown, while Arkansas State also fumbled in the red zone, missed a 38-yard field goal, and had a failed onsides kick attempt.