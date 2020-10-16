Arkansas State survives shootout with Georgia State 59-52

The two teams combined for 111 points, 1,196 total yards, and 14 touchdowns

JONESBORO, Ark — Arkansas State brought the fun to the aptly named "Fun Belt" Sun Belt matchup against Georgia State on Thursday night.

The Red Wolves survived a 59-52 shootout with the Panthers that featured 111 points, 1,196 total yards, and 14 combined touchdowns.

Both Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher had stellar nights. Bonner was 21-28 for 332 yards and four touchdowns while Hatcher was 18-28 for 197 yards and three scores. With a TD pass on a trick play in the fourth quarter by Rashauud Paul, the Red Wolves set a program record with eight touchdown passes in the game.

In a game that was pass-heavy, Arkansas State's wide receivers shined. Jonathan Adams caught 15 balls for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Dahu Green caught nine balls for 172 yards and two more TDs.

With the win, Blake Anderson becomes the fourth coach in program history to hit the 50-win mark.