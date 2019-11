JONESBORO, Ark. — Layne Hatcher threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns, Kirk Merritt returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score and Arkansas State held off Georgia Southern 38-33.

Trailing 38-33 after a missed Arkansas State field goal, the Eagles drove to the Red Wolves’ 34, but were stopped on downs with 51 seconds left.

