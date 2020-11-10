Arkansas St. secures 50-27 win over UCA

The three TDs each by the alternating quarterbacks was a program first.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Layne Hatcher and Logan Bonner each threw three touchdown passes and Arkansas State won its home opener, 50-27, over Central Arkansas.

Bonner was 11 of 19 with 239 yards passing and Hatcher 10 of 19 for 153 yards.

The three TDs each by the alternating quarterbacks was a program first.

Jonathan Adams and Dahu Green had two TD catches each.

Breylin Smith finished 24 of 49 for 302 yards passing, two TDs and two interceptions for the Bears.

Tyler Hudson had 154 yards receiving and Lujuan Winningham caught three TD passes, one on a halfback throw by Marshun Douglas.