JONESBORO, Ark — Two late fielding errors played a huge role in Sunday’s outcome as the Arkansas State baseball team fell 7-4 to Appalachian State at Tomlinson Stadium.

Following the loss, A-State dropped to 25-23 overall and 11-13 in the Sun Belt conference while the Mountaineers improved to 21-24 overall and 12-11 in the league.

Zech Jarrard pitched 3.2 inning where he allowed no runs on four hits with six punchouts. Chandler Coates relieved Jarrard, pitching 2.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three. Jack Jumper (2-2) pitched 1.2 innings in relief where he allowed no hits on three runs while walking four.

The Red Wolves took an early 2-0 advantage over Appalachian State, through the first four innings, when Sky-Lar Culver scored on a throwing error and Jacob Jablonski sliced a two-out triple to right center to welcome home Alex Howard.

Appalachian State pulled within 3-2, in the sixth inning, when Kendall McGowan launched a two-run homerun to left field. McGowan finished the day two-for-four with two RBIs, two runs and a home run.

The Scarlet and Black took the lead back in the home half of the sixth, when Jaylon Deshazier sent a single through center field to welcome home Tyler Duncan. Deshazier finished the match one-for-four with an RBI.

The Mountaineers added insurance in the ninth on two A-State costly errors.

A-State will return to action when it travels to Georgia Southern for a three-game Sun Belt road series. The series will begin on Friday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. and will continue Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. the series will conclude Sunday, Mat 12 at noon.