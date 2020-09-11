Arkansas State women's soccer concludes historic sesaon

The Red Wolves saw South Alabama score two goals in the final five and a half minutes to fall 2-1 in the Sun Belt Tournament championship

FOLEY, Ala. — The Arkansas State women's soccer team saw its historic season come to a close Sunday afternoon as it dropped a 2-1 contest to South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game in Foley, Ala.

The Red Wolves will conclude the 2020 campaign with a respectable 10-2-1 record and a Sun Belt regular-season champion title. South Alabama will finish the season 10-3-1 (9-2-0) as it claimed the Sun Belt tournament championship.

In the 48th minute, Abigail Miller sent a ball over the top to find an off-balance Hailey Cloud. Cloud then controlled the ball, turned, and took a beautiful shot at the net, sending the ball through the bottom left side. Cloud finished the match with four shots and a goal.

South Alabama capitalized on A-State being down a player, putting two goals away in the final 10 minutes of the match, taking a 2-1 advantage over the Red Wolves.

Sarah Sodoma took two shots in the contest while Victoria MacIntosh and Julianna Coates took one shot each. For the first time this season, the Red Wolves were outshot by an opponent.

The jaguars held a 20-8 shots advantage over the Red Wolves and placed ten shots on goal compared to the Red Wolves six. The Red Wolves took eight corners in the contest as South Alabama took eight.