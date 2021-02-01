Arkansas suffers first loss of season, falls to No. 12 Missouri 81-68

The Razorbacks struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 27% from the floor (19-71) and 25% from beyond the arc (7-28)

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Eric Musselman called it the "worst home loss he remembers being a part of".

Arkansas dropped their SEC home opener against No. 12 Missouri, 81-68, inside Bud Walton Arena Saturday afternoon. The Razorbacks struggled shooting the ball all day long, hitting just 27% from the floor (19-of-71) and making only seven of their 28 3-point attempts.

According to the stat system, Arkansas went just 8-of-30 on layups, something that Musselman was obviously frustrated about during the post-game press conference, nothing that scoring around the rim has been something the team has struggled with all year.

Arkansas was playing without senior transfer Justin Smith, who the team announced would miss the next 3-to-6 weeks after undergoing successful arthroscopic debridement surgery Friday on the ankle that he injured in the win over Auburn.

Devo Davis got the start in place of Smith, playing 19 minutes and scoring four points.

Desi Sills and Connor Vanover, who have been a scoring force for the Razorbacks in the early part of the season, combined for just 10 points on just 2-of-22 shooting from the floor.

Moses Moody recorded his first career double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the floor.