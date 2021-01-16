Arkansas Suffers Setback at #24 Alabama

The Razorbacks committed 18 turnovers while shooting just 33% from the field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second straight game, Arkansas dug itself a hole it could not recover from as #24 Alabama defended its home court with a 90-59 victory Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide (11-3, 6-0 SEC) went on a 19-2 run (including 14-0 spurt) thanks to seven Razorback turnovers to lead 22-5 at 10:12. Alabama also had a 9-0 run late in the first half to take its largest lead of the half, 25 points (42-17).

Arkansas (10-4, 2-4 SEC) came out of the locker room to start the second half by scoring the first five pints and force an Alabama timeout. However, with 17:33 left, the Crimson Tide had a 16-4 run and cruised the rest of the way.

Moses Moody scored 14 of Arkansas’ first 15 points and finished with a season-high 28 while grabbing nine rebounds. Jalen Tate added 10 for the Razorbacks.

Alabama was led by John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford and Herbert Jones with 17, 16 and 13 points, respectively.