The Razorbacks took advantage of a sixth-inning rally in game one and a timely home run by Katie Warrick in game two to take down the Shockers of Wichita State in the mid-week doubleheader on Wednesday (April 10). Arkansas run-ruled WSU 9-1 in the first of the two contests, before defeating the Shockers 4-2 in the second game of the night.

Game 1: Arkansas 9, Wichita State 1

The game would remain scoreless through three innings at Bogle Park before back-to-back walks to lead off the fourth inning put senior Ashley Diaz in scoring position. The Razorbacks called on senior Carley Haizlip as a pinch-runner for Diaz; Haizlip found her opportunity to score when a single by junior Sydney Parr led her to third base before she scored on a wild pitch.

The fifth inning brought more runs for Arkansas as the Hogs scored two more runs to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomore Hannah McEwen scored on another Shocker wild pitch, before Diaz soared her ninth sacrifice fly of her career into deep center field to score another Razorback.

Starting pitcher Autumn Storms gave up only two hits in her complete performance, both of which came off the bat of Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney. McKinney scored WSU’s only run in the sixth inning with a solo home run to center field.

Arkansas’ bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs on eight hits. The Hogs started the rally with four-straight hits from Parr, pinch-hitters Aly Manzo and Linnie Malkin, and junior shortstop Keely Edwards

Parr would be the one to end the game, as she approached the plate for the second time that inning and singled into left field to score Warrick from third to give the Razorbacks their sixth run-rule victory of the season.

Game 2: Arkansas 4, Wichita State 3

Wichita State would strike first in game two, as WSU’s catcher Madison Perrigan fired off a two-out solo home run to give the Shockers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Starting pitcher Mary Haff was not fazed by the hit and went on to give up only one additional earned through 6.1 innings of work. Haff gave up only two hits and struck out three Shockers before Storms returned to the circle to close out the seventh inning and collect her second save of the season.

Headed into that final inning, Arkansas was leading 4-2, scoring all four runs in the third inning with runs batted in by Diaz and Warrick. The two seniors went back-to-back with multi-base hits; Diaz recorded her tenth double of the season and Warrick launched her eighth long ball of the year into the parking lot to lift the Hogs over the Shockers.

Wichita State threatened one last time in the seventh inning with a ground ball to Edwards who was unable to make the play at first, but caught the Shocker off the bag at third and with the help of Green and Bugarin, the Razorbacks forced a tag with twins on third base to secure the win.

Up Next

The Razorbacks will host Furman for a three-games series beginning Saturday (April 13). Arkansas will then continue the nine-game homestand with a mid-week contest with UAPB on Tuesday (April 16) before hosting No. 7 LSU starting Thursday (April 18).

