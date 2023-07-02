Arkansas takes down Kentucky, 88-73

Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 20 points

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Arkansas men's basketball team pulled away in the second half to not only extend their SEC win streak to five but also get their second road win of the season. This win is a huge resume booster for Arkansas's NCAA tournament dreams.

The first half was entirely back and forth between the Hogs and Cats, with Arkansas leading 41-40 at halftime.

Early in the second half is when the Razorbacks started to dominate, with back-to-back dunks by Anthony Black the Hogs went up by seven.

The Razorbacks seemed to continue that momentum to end the game with a much-needed win on the road.