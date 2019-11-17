FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mason Jones scored 21 points to lead Arkansas to a 70-49 win against Montana on Saturday.

The win was Arkansas' third straight to open the season and the third straight game the Razorbacks (3-0) have held their opponent to fewer than 50 points.

Arkansas had three players score in double figures. Adrio Bailey had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points.

Kendal Manuel led Montana (1-2) with 14 points. Sayeed Pridgett added 13 and Mack Anderson 10.

Arkansas led early and went up by double figures late in the first half before Montana battled back to get within 38-30 on Pridgett's pull-up jumper from the right elbow with 12:55 left in the second half.

The Razorbacks responded, getting a 3-pointer from Isaiah Joe with 9:35 left to put the Razorbacks up 47-33 and Arkansas cruised from there.

Arkansas set the tone on the defensive end early, allowing Montana just 18 points in the first half. The Razorbacks locked down the perimeter, holding the Grizzlies without a 3-pointer in the opening 20 minutes.

Arkansas shot just 36% in the first half and 37% for the game but hit three 3-pointers to build a 13-point lead, the first at 28-15 on a pair of free throws by Jones with 3:41 left in the half, then later at 31-18 on Bailey's free throw with 1:07 left in the half.

Montana will host Montana Tech on Monday.

Arkansas is a home Tuesday against Texas Southern.

