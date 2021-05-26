Arkansas Tech earns No. 4 seed in NCAA D-II Tournament

RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas — Less than 24 hours removed from the announcement that the Arkansas Tech baseball team earned an at-large berth as the No. 4-seed into the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, the Wonder Boys' opening game details against No. 3-seed Minnesota State-Mankato and ticket information have been made official.



The entire Central Region Tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 27 and the Wonder Boys will take part in the very first game as their matchup with the Mavericks is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start. Each game of the Central Region Tournament will have free live coverage links that will include LIVE STATS and LIVE VIDEO.



The best place to access all of those links for the tournament will be at the official Tournament Central page: https://ucmathletics.com/sports/2021/5/19/2021-ncaa-division-ii-womens-basketball-central-region-championship.aspx



As far as ticket information goes, tickets are currently on sale now online at the following link: https://ucmtickets.universitytickets.com/



Ticket prices are as follows:

$5 – Adult

*$4 – Seniors (60+)

*$3 – Youth (5-18)

*$3 – Student (with valid ID)



**Senior, youth and student tickets must be purchased in person from the UCM box office or at the gate the day of the game**



Tickets purchased are good for the entire day. There are no all-tournament passes, so a different ticket must be purchased each day of the tournament.