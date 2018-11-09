Hogs third In hurricane-shortened event —

HANAHAN, S.C. – The third-ranked University of Arkansas women’s golf team played to a third-place finish at the weather-shortened Cougar Classic in Hanahan, South Carolina on Monday.

The event was cut short in round one due to heavy rain with several teams still on the golf course. Teams completed round one and played round two under trying conditions on Monday. The third and final round scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled as South Carolina faces evacuations due to the approach of Hurricane Florence.

Arkansas was paced by Maria Fassi and Dylan Kim who both played to top-10 finishes. The duo helped Arkansas to rounds of 282-278=560 as they finished 16-under in the first event of the season.

Fassi finished eighth and was one of three Razorbacks to shoot par or better in both rounds. The senior shot 69-68=137 finishing 7-under over two rounds. Kim finished T-9 shooting 71-68=139 followed by redshirt freshman Brooke Matthews who finished T-20 shooting 72-69=141 in her first collegiate event.

Fassi played the front nine even but made her move on the back side of the course where she played 4-under including birdies on three of the final four holes. She finished two rounds with nine birdies and 25 par holes.

Kim rallied in her second nine with back-to-back birdies and played 3-under on the side. She recorded 23 par holes, and nine birdies for the tournament.

Senior Kaylee Benton shot 70-73=143 to finish T-24 and sophomore Maria Hoyos rounded out the Razorback scoring shooting 77-75-152 for a T-78 overall.

The Lineup

8 Maria Fassi 69-68=137 -7

T9 Dylan Kim 71-68=139 -5

T20 Brooke Matthews 72-69=141 -3

T24 Kaylee Benton 70-73=143 -1

T78 Maria Hoyos 77-75=152 +8

The Field

1. Florida 278-268=546 -30

2. Vanderbilt 280-269=549 -27

3. ARKANSAS 282-278=560 -16

4. Furman 283-282=565 -11

5. Florida State 290-278=568 -8

6. Wake Forest 289-282=571 -5

7. College of Charleston 285-288=573 -3

8. Baylor 291-286=577 +1

9. North Carolina 293-287=580 +4

10. Tennessee 291-290=581 +2

T11. UCF 292-292=584 +8

Penn State 291-293=584 +8

North Carolina State 291-293=584 +8

14. Maryland 302-288=590 +14

15. Indiana 301-290=591 +15

16. Boston College 294-302=596 +20

17. LSU 299-300=599 +23

18. Georgetown 304-302=606 +30

19. Charleston Southern 318-309=627 +51

Up Next

Arkansas returns to the links in Minnesota Sept. 17-19 at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M. The event takes place at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Maria Fassi is the defending champion as well as the ANNIKA Award winner from a year ago. This year’s field includes Alabama, Arkansas, UCLA, Duke, USC, Stanford, Texas, South Carolina, Northwestern, Arizona, Oklahoma State and Minnesota.

