FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will renew a rivalry with one of its oldest opponents when TCU comes to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 25, 2020, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, ESPN and the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The Arkansas and TCU rivalry dates back to the Razorbacks’ first season of basketball, 1923-24. The Horned Frogs are the fourth-most common opponent for Arkansas with 142 previous games played in the series, trailing only Texas A&M (159; Arkansas leads series 103-56), Texas (155; Arkansas leads 87-68) and SMU (154; Arkansas leads 96-58). However, Arkansas and TCU have not met since 1991, the Razorbacks’ final season as members of the Big 8 Conference.

Arkansas owns a 104-38 advantage in the series versus TCU, including a 54-15 mark in games played in Fayetteville. Arkansas was able to take a large lead in the series thanks to a 25-game win streak spanning from the 1972-73 season until 1982-83. After the streak was snapped, Arkansas won nine of the final 16 games — including two straight wins — to close out the rivalry in 1991.

Arkansas will be playing in its sixth straight Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks are 2-3 in the annual event, defeating Texas Tech (2015-16) and Oklahoma State (2017-18) at home with road losses to Iowa State (2014-15), Oklahoma State (2017-18) and Texas Tech (2018-19).

Big 12/SEC Challenge Schedule

Kansas State at Alabama

TCU at Arkansas

Iowa State at Auburn

Baylor at Florida

Kentucky at Texas Tech

LSU at Texas

Mississippi State at Oklahoma

Missouri at West Virginia

Tennessee at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M

