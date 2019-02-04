FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas softball team will face the Missouri State Bears in a non-conference mid-week match up, tomorrow (April 3) in Springfield, Missouri at 5:00 pm (CT). Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Razorbacks will look for a win after taking down then ranked No. 18 Kentucky on Sunday in a thrilling 3-2 win. Senior Katie Warrick provided the game-winning double down the left-field line to score pinch runner Carley Haizlip.

The 2-1 series win puts Arkansas in prime position headed into the four-game road stretch. The Hogs will return to Fayetteville after Wednesday’s game with just enough time to pack their bags for Gainesville, where they will face the Florida Gators for a three-game SEC series.

Series History

Arkansas leads the all-time series, 20-19, in a rivalry that started in 1997. Missouri State is 12-7 all-time at home against the Razorbacks, including an 0-3 ledger at Killian Stadium. Three of the last four meetings between MSU and Arkansas have ended in run-rule finishes, including Arkansas’ 9-0 win in Fayetteville last season (Feb. 28). In that game, all nine of the Razorbacks’ runs came courtesy of the long ball including the game-ending shot by Haydi Bugarin in the bottom of the fifth.

Storms Named SEC Pitcher of The Week

Junior Autumn Storms was selected as the SEC Pitcher of the Week after a 3-0 performance last week, including a complete-game shutout of No. 18 Kentucky on Friday (March 29). The weekly accolade is the second of Storms’ career in the cardinal and white. Storms’ shutout against No. 18 was the first for the Wildcats this season. She went on to only allow two runs in game three of the series, helping the now No. 14 Razorbacks to their sixth-straight conference home series win.

Diaz Making Her Way Through the Record Books

Diaz recently surpassed former Razorback and current assistant coach Shana Easley for fourth all-time in career putouts and currently has 1,240 career putouts, 69 away from sliding into 2nd place. Diaz is only three home runs from ranking fourth among Razorbacks for career home runs (27); her success at the plate also puts her on track to move into second for career RBI (122), and two sacrifice flies to take the number one spot (8).

Season Longs and Active Streaks

Hannah McEwen capped off a 26-game reached-base streak at No.5 Tennessee on Sunday (March 24). McEwen has earned a hit in all but four games this season, McEwen also built a 14-game hit streak as well, the longest by any Hog this season. McEwen is currently 6th in the SEC for total hits (44).

Diaz is currently leading the Hogs with a 13-game reached-base streak dating back to March 11 in game three at Ole Miss.

What Doesn’t Duncan Do?

When Nicole Duncan arrived in Fayetteville last year – she was under the impression she’d be seeing most of her PT from behind the plate, but Duncan has now started in 30 of the Hogs’ 36 games, seeing PT as a catcher, second baseman, and third baseman. Since becoming a starter, Duncan has has scored 13 runs, and tallied 12 hits, 10 RBI and 2 home runs. She’s a target at the plate with 12 walks and team-high 13 hit-by-pitch calls as well.

In the Polls

After a competitive weekend in Knoxville, the Razorbacks are headed back up the polls, cruising into Week 8 back in the top 25 for RPI (23) and ranked #14 by USA Today/NFCA, #17 by Fastpitch News, #20 by Softball America and #22 by ESPN/USA Softball.