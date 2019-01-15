FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hits the road for a pair of games versus top 25 programs, starting with a Tuesday (Jan. 15) meeting at #3 Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 6 pm (CT)/7 pm (ET) and the game will be telecast on ESPN2.

This will be the 41st meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee and both squads have won 20 games in the all-time series. The home team has a decided advantage in the series as the Volunteers are 11-4 versus the Razorbacks in Knoxville. Tennessee holds a 19-17 advantage in the series since Arkansas joined the SEC. While Tennessee won the last meeting between the two programs (84-66 in last year’s SEC Tournament), Arkansas has won six of the last seven, including each of the last two meetings in Thompson-Boling Arena.

In the 36 encounters since 1991-92, the average margin of victory in the series is 8.6 points. In 25 of those 36 games, the game was decided by single digits, including 13 games where the margin was five points or less.