FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hits the road for a pair of games versus top 25 programs, starting with a Tuesday (Jan. 15) meeting at #3 Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 6 pm (CT)/7 pm (ET) and the game will be telecast on ESPN2.
This will be the 41st meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee and both squads have won 20 games in the all-time series. The home team has a decided advantage in the series as the Volunteers are 11-4 versus the Razorbacks in Knoxville. Tennessee holds a 19-17 advantage in the series since Arkansas joined the SEC. While Tennessee won the last meeting between the two programs (84-66 in last year’s SEC Tournament), Arkansas has won six of the last seven, including each of the last two meetings in Thompson-Boling Arena.
In the 36 encounters since 1991-92, the average margin of victory in the series is 8.6 points. In 25 of those 36 games, the game was decided by single digits, including 13 games where the margin was five points or less.
- Arkansas is 10-5 with two of the losses coming in overtime and three times Arkansas had the ball with a chance to tie or wins. Arkansas’ five losses have been by 2, 1, 4, 6 and 6 points (3.8 average).
- Daniel Gafford is coming off a career-high, 32-point performance versus LSU. The previous game, Mason Jones scored a career-high 30-points versus Florida. Isaiah Joe has also broken the 30-point plateau this season, getting 34 points versus Florida International. Gafford’s performance versus the Tigers marked the 120th time a Razorback has scored at least 30. Gafford became the 48th Razorback to accomplish the feat.
- Mason Jones has had an impressive start to the SEC season. At Texas A&M, he shook off an 0-for-7 start from 3-point range to make three straight and propel the Razorbacks to the win. Versus Florida, he scored a career-high 30, followed by a 22-ppoint performance versus LSU. In SEC play, Jones is averaging 20.3 points, shooting 36 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent from the free throw line (20-22).
- Daniel Gafford leads the SEC in field goal percentage (.658), double-doubles (7) and rebounding (9.5) while ranking fourth in scoring (17.5) and fourth in blocked shots (2.20). In the NCAA, he ranks 12th in field goal percentage,
- Jalen Harris still ranks fifth in the NCAA and first in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.45). He is 16th nationally and second in the SEC in assists per game (6.5).
- Isaiah Joe ranks 20th in the NCAA and first in the SEC in 3-pointers made per game (3.4) and leads the SEC in 3-pointers made (51), ranking 32nd nationally. More impressively, while he is second in the SEC in 3-attempted (118), he leads the SEC in 3-point FG% (.432).
- After playing at Tennessee (Jan. 15 on ESPN2), Arkansas will travel to #18 Ole Miss (Jan. 19 on SEC Network).