The return of the Arkansas Twisters and arena football to Verizon Arena is being pushed back to 2020 by the National Gridiron League.

The league announced it would move its kickoff season to 2020 after "recent developments within the spring football industry such as the cease of operations of the Alliance of American Football."

Other reasons for the delay include organizational changes within NGL and players wishing to create a player's association.

"We felt it would be in the best interest of our teams, fans, and venues if we do not rush our kickoff and take some additional time to ensure a fantastic first experience," said Joe McClendon, president of NGL. "A great fan experience will forever be our standard moving forward."

NGL said people who are 2019 season ticket holders will be able to transfer packages for the 2020 season and will receive a free team t-shirt and hat and other items. People requesting refunds will be fully refunded.

