BATON ROUGE, La. — Two weeks following their head coach Chad Morris's firing, the Razorbacks emerged from a bye-week hopeful as the heavy underdogs against undefeated LSU.

Less than two and a half minutes into the game, Tigers Quarterback Joe Burrow throws a 37-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase making it 7-0 early on.

Arkansas holds it together for most of the half, kicking two field goals to make it a 7-6 game thanks to a 47-yard field goal from Connor Limpert.

In just under 10 minutes, LSU manages three more TDs while the Hogs continue to make mistakes that cost them valuable first downplays.

The half closes at 28-6 Tigers up after what seemed like a slow-going opener.

Arkansas takes the ball beginning the second half at their own 25-yard line where Rakeem Boyd carries for a gain of 11 yards followed by a KJ Jefferson 38 yard pass to Treylon Burks. After the back-to-back plays they fail to score with a missed FG by Limpert.

LSU scores another three touchdowns, ending the third quarter against a discombobulated Razorback team ahead 49-6.

Opening the final quarter, LSU's John Emery carries for a 39-yard TOUCHDOWN, extra points is GOOD.

Arkansas rallies for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but came up short at the end. LSU wins with a score of 56-20.

Arkansas will see Missouri next week for their final game of the season.

