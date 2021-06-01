Arkansas vs. Tennessee Preview

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-1, 1-1 SEC) at #9/8 Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 1-1 SEC)
What: This will be the 44th meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee
When: Wednesday – Jan. 6 – 7:00 pm (ET)/6:00 pm (CT)
Where: Knoxville, Tenn. – Thompson-Boling Arena
How (to follow):
– TV: ESPN2 (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes)
^ Watch ESPN Online: CLICK HERE
– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE
– Sirius/XM: XM Channel 380 – Streaming Online on Channel 970
– Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com
– Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE or HERE
– Tennessee Game Notes: CLICK HERE
– SEC Standings / Stats: CLICK HERE
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas hits the road to face #9/8 Tennessee on Wednesday (Jan. 6). The game is set to begin at 7:00 pm (ET)/6:00 pm (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2.
- The Volunteers own a slight 22-21 advantage in the series and are 13-4 versus the Razorbacks in Knoxville.
- Arkansas won the last meeting between the two school and has won seven of the last 10 versus Tennessee. However, the Vols did win three straight prior to the Razorbacks’ win last February.
- The NCAA released its first NET ranking on Jan. 4 and the Razorbacks came in at #24. Arkansas’ lone loss was to #10 Missouri and Tennessee has a NET of #3, Arkansas is 2-0 vs Quad 2 (ACU and at AUB) and 2-0 vs. Quad 3 (UNT and ORU).
- Moses Moody is 1 of 3 players in the SEC to average at least 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds
- Arkansas is the only team in the SEC with four players with at least one double-double this season. Georgia and Auburn each have three players.
^ Moses Moody vs. Missouri 18 pts 10 rebs (career high)
^ Desi Sills vs. Oral Roberts 16 pts 10 rebs (career high)
^ Justin Smith vs. Oral Roberts 22 pts 17 rebs (career high)
^ Jalen Tate vs. Central Arkansas 17 pts 11 assists (career high)
