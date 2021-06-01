Arkansas vs. Tennessee Preview

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-1, 1-1 SEC) at #9/8 Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 1-1 SEC)

What: This will be the 44th meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee

When: Wednesday – Jan. 6 – 7:00 pm (ET)/6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Knoxville, Tenn. – Thompson-Boling Arena

How (to follow):

– TV: ESPN2 (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes)

^ Watch ESPN Online: CLICK HERE

– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

– Sirius/XM: XM Channel 380 – Streaming Online on Channel 970

– Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com